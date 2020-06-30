Find COVID-compliant businesses in San Bernardino County with new online search tool

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The County is launching the COVID-Compliant Business Partner Locator, an online search database.

The Locator will encourage County residents and visitors to quickly and easily find those businesses committed to ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers.

The businesses are those who are participating in the County’s COVID-Compliant Business Partnership. Partnership members have agreed to comply with state and County public health orders and incorporate a variety of safety measures in their day-to-day operations.

“This is another tool to reward those businesses that take other people’s well-being seriously,” said Chairman Curt Hagman. “Workers and customers alike prefer to interact with companies that make their health and safety a priority, and the Locator will help them easily find such companies.”

Participating businesses are invited to fill out a listing form providing an array of relevant information, including company name, products and services, location, contact information (including website address), social media links, hours of operation and employment opportunities.

The listing form, which is free of charge to all Partnership members, can be found here.

