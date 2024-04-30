Fifth-wheel trailer destroyed during a fire in Phelan

 
Victor Valley News Group
April 30, 2024 | 3:20 pm
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A fifth-wheel trailer erupted into flames Tuesday afternoon in the community of Phelan.

Fire crews responded to the unknown type of fire reported at about 11:30 am, in the 11200 block of Acanthus Street, near the intersection of Goss and Wilson Ranch Road.

Black smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away. Firefighters arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed with fire towards the rear of the main home.

A couple of Good Samaritans stopped at the location and helped release several of the owner’s animals in a hog pen, adjacent to the fire.

First arriving firefighters jumped into action by running a hose line and the fire was quickly knocked down. An ambulance was requested to the scene for a person suffering from possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

