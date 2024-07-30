GoFundMe Launched After Car Crash on 210 Freeway Claims Lives of 3 Victorville Family Members

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the funeral expenses for three family members from Victorville who sadly lost their lives in a car crash early Sunday morning in Rialto.

The incident occurred on the westbound 210 Freeway near North Pepper Avenue around 2:35 a.m. on July 28, 2024. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers arrived at the scene to find the vehicle described as a 2005 Cadillac Escalade on fire.

The victims were identified as Steven Banuelos Ortiz, 18, Jacqueline Alexandra Banuelos, 19, and their mother, Maria Concepcion Ortiz De Santiago, 57. They were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet determined who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle had been traveling in the right-most lane before moving into the far left lane and then veering right until it left the road.

Jonathan Noriega, a family member, created the GoFundMe page to assist with the funeral costs. The campaign description states:

“On Sunday, July 28, 2024, early Sunday morning, unfortunately, my family were part of a fatal car accident on their way home from a catering event. The result of the incident unfortunately took the lives of our Mother Maria Concepcion Ortiz De Santiago, 57 years old, Little Sister Jacqueline Alexandra Banuelos, 19 years old, and our Little Brother Steven Banuelos Ortiz, 18 years old. We would greatly appreciate any donations for funeral expenses.”

Those who wish to donate can do so via the following link: Funeral Expenses.





