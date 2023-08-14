Fiber optic cables vandalized in Hesperia caused a widespread internet and cell phone outage

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that vandalized fiber optic and damaged copper cables in Hesperia caused a widespread internet/data outage on Sunday.

On August 13, 2023, at about 11:23 a.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department responded to the area of C Avenue and Hercules in reference to a span of fiber optics cables cut from poles.

When deputies arrived, they were advised by the Charter/Spectrum employees of several fiber optics cables and copper cables that were damaged.

“Due to the damage caused by an unknown suspect, residents experienced an outage of their service for several hours until the restoration was completed,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Services like Uber and Instacart were unavailable and many businesses including health care were impacted and in some cases forced to close for the day.

Various other providers like Verizon, At&T, and Frontier were unable to service customers in those areas. In some cases, people had no landline and were unable to send/receive text messages or make/receive phone calls via a cell phone. According to a news report from ABC7, people as far as Santa Clarita were impacted by the outage.

Sherif’s officials estimated the damages to be approximately $40,000 and said that a suspect(s) has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

