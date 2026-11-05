Fiber Optic Cable Damage Disrupts Communications Across Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Damage to a fiber optic cable disrupted Verizon and Frontier communication services across much of Barstow early Thursday, November 5, 2026, affecting residents and City Hall telephone services.

According to a written statement from the City of Barstow, the cable damage occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. at B and Main streets.

The disruption affected the majority of the city and temporarily impacted the city’s ability to access and communicate through its social media platforms.

While the city’s announcement identified Verizon and Frontier as affected providers, residents also reported disruptions to Spectrum services. The city’s statement did not address Spectrum.

Verizon and Frontier technical teams were notified and were working to resolve the issue, according to the city.

Vandalism is suspected as a possible cause of the damage, but that has not been confirmed.

“Despite the communications disruption, 911 emergency services remain fully operational,” the city said in its statement. Residents should continue to dial 911 for emergency assistance.

At the time of the announcement, repairs were estimated to be completed late Thursday afternoon, although officials cautioned that restoration times could vary.

Anyone with information regarding the damage to the fiber optic cable is asked to contact the Barstow Police Department’s front desk at (760) 256-2211.

The city said additional updates would be provided as information becomes available.

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