Fentanyl, meth, and guns found inside hotel room in Victorville

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fentanyl, meth, and un-serialized firearms, are amongst the items found during a search warrant at the Extended Studio Hotel in Victorville.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at approximately 3:15 p.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department, MET (Multiple Enforcement Team) served a search warrant at the hotel located in the 14700 block of Monarch Blvd.

Sheriff’s officials said they conducted a month-long investigation and obtained information that Ismael Barbosa, 28, a resident of Victorville, was distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from a room at the location.

“During the search of the room registered to Barbosa and a related traffic stop, Barbosa was found to be in possession of two un-serialized firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, fentanyl, packaging supplies, and a large amount of U.S. currency. The items located during the search warrant were confiscated as evidence,” stated the news release.

Barbosa was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for HS 11352(a), HS 11370.1(a) HS 11379(a), and PC 29800(a)1 with bail set in the amount of $150,000.00.

“Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Even in small doses, fentanyl can be deadly. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

(Fentanyl was found at a home following a search warrant at a hotel room in Victorville — Photo courtesy: Hesperia Sheriff’s Station)

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF) is available on the drug market in different forms, including liquid and powder.

Powdered fentanyl looks just like many other drugs. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with fentanyl.

In its liquid form, IMF can be found in nasal sprays, eye drops, and dropped onto paper or small candies Fentanyl information obtained through https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html

Anyone with information regarding sales of illegal narcotics is encouraged to contact Detective C. Raynolds or Deputy J. Bray at (760) 947-1500. To remain anonymous please contact We-Tip at (800)-78-CRIME.

