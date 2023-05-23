Female pedestrian struck by SUV Saturday night on Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Main Street in Hesperia was shut down for several hours on Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck by an SUV.

On May 20, 2023, at about 10:00 pm, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Main Street and a pedestrian was walking in the north direction.

Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle struck the pedestrian on Main Street just west of Balsam Avenue.

The female pedestrian sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center. An update on the pedestrian’s condition was not available as of Monday morning.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)