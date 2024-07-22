 
Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed Monday Morning on Main Street in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 22, 2024 | 12:20 pmLast Updated: July 22, 2024 | 5:36 pm
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Main Street in Hesperia

UPDATE: The deceased woman was identified as Roberta Araiza, 35, her city of residence was not listed.

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in the City of Hesperia.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 am on July 22, 2024, on Main Street near Maple Avenue.

According to sheriff’s officials, the female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, with the driver remaining at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.

“There is no mention in the call of the pedestrian being struck by more than one vehicle,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

During the investigation and while the coroner’s office attended to the deceased, westbound lanes of Main Street at Maple Avenue were temporarily closed. The roadway was reopened between 7:30 and 8:00 am.

Authorities stated that the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Main Street in Hesperia

