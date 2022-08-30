All News
Female pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — D Street heading into Apple Valley was closed for several hours after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning.
It happened at about 7:31 am., on August 30, 2022, near 11th Street, and involved a silver four-door Chevy sedan.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the pedestrian walked across the street and was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
The roadway was reopened shortly before 12:00 pm. The identity of the deceased Hispanic Female is pending notification of next of kin.
The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
