Female Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Pickup Truck in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night in Victorville.
The collision occurred on October 8, 2026, at approximately 10:10 p.m., on Seventh Avenue near Bear Valley Road.
According to Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the female pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the pickup truck, was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with deputies.
According to Orejel, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Additional information about the pedestrian’s identity, age and current condition was not immediately available.
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