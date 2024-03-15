Female pedestrian killed Saturday Night on Amargosa Road in Victorville Identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in Victorville was identified as 39-year-old Eslyn Vazquez.

It happened at about 7:30 pm, on March 9, 2024, on Amargosa Road near Eucalyptus Street in Victorville.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department along with Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Socorroa Cuevas told VVNG the female appeared to have been walking in the middle of the southbound lane of Amargosa Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

“A second vehicle driving behind vehicle one also ran over the female,” stated Cuevas. “Drivers provided a statement to law enforcement.”

Amargosa Road was closed for several hours while deputies conducted the investigation.





