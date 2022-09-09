All News
Female pedestrian killed on D Street in Victorville identified as Emily Salgado
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian recently killed in Victorville was identified by her family as 26-year-old Emily Salgado.
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 7:25 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department, along with rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision near the intersection of D Street and 11th Street in Victorville.
When they arrived, Emily was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.
The investigation revealed that Emily was struck in the eastbound number one lane of D Street, between the intersections of 11th Street and Stoddard Wells Road, after she attempted to walk across the roadway.
Based on preliminary findings, alcohol, drugs, vehicle speed, and other reckless driving maneuvers did not play a factor in the collision.
Emily’s family launched a Gofundme account to help raise money and lay her to rest. Elizana Manzano said her sister Emily was born in Montclair but lived in the High Desert. “Most of her life she was a happy person no matter what her situation, she was loved by her family,” stated Emily.
Donations can be made via the following link: Funeral expenses for Emily Salgado
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy S. Larocco with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
