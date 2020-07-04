Female pedestrian injured in Victorville hit-and-run crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 52-year-old woman was airlifted to a trauma center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened at about 9:09 PM on Friday, June 3, 2020, in the 14800 block of Rosemary Drive in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the female pedestrian was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle that made a left hand turn from Hook Blvd. The vehicle, possibly a white sedan, struck the pedestrian and continued, failing to stop and render aid, stated Miller.

Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center where the patient was transported via AMR ambulance and subsequently airlifted to an out of area trauma center.

Miller said she had no update on the victims’ condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

A woman hit by a vehicle was critically injured Friday night. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

