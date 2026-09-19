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Female Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Pickup Truck On State Route 18 In Lucerne Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:06 pm | Sep. 18, 2026 Updated 9:06 pm | Sep. 18, 2026

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday evening in Lucerne Valley.

The crash was reported at about 6:28 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, along the eastbound lanes of State Route 18 near Christenson Road in Lucerne Valley, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Initial reports indicated a tan Ford F-150 struck a female pedestrian. A caller reported that the pedestrian had run into the roadway before she was struck by the truck.

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The pedestrian was reported lying in the roadway and unresponsive immediately following the crash. She was transported to St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, where she was pronounced deceased at about 7:10 p.m.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

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The pedestrian is believed to have been a woman in her late 60s; however, her identity had not been released as of Friday night.

Additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash was not available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:06 pm | Sep. 18, 2026 Updated 9:06 pm | Sep. 18, 2026
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