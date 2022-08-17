All News
Female motorcyclist airlifted after crashing on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash Tuesday in Victorville.
At approximately 11:52 a.m., on August 16, 2022, dispatch received a call reporting a single motorcycle accident at the intersection of Ottowa Street and Hesperia Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the caller reported the female rider was bleeding on her left side and had “road rash” on her left arm.”
Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley helipad and Reach 43 subsequently airlifted her to Loma Linda Media Center.
The spokeswoman said the rider was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.
Sheriff Service Specialist M. Felix from the Victorville Police Department responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
No gunshot victims located after reports of a shooting at Silverado High School in Victorville (VIDEO)
-
All News5 days ago
Suspect airlifted after standoff ends in deputy involved shooting in Eagle Ranch
-
All News4 days ago
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
One person killed in Thursday night crash on US Highway 395 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Construction begins on first phase of Adelanto Towne Center at Mojave and Highway 395
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Adelanto man released from custody after arranging to meet a minor at a park
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Lancaster man arrested after woman heard screaming from an apartment in Adelanto
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville City Planning Commission approves new all-inclusive elderly care facility