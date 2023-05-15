Female employee at Tam’s Burgers in Victorville assaulted by transient

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female employee working at Tam’s Burgers in Victorville was assaulted by a transient on Sunday.

At about 8:00 pm, on May 15, 2023, deputies responded to the restaurant for a disturbance in reference to a transient that assaulted a female staff member.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said deputies arrived and the suspect was contacted across the street from Tam’s.

“The suspect was uncooperative and combative with deputies. The victim refused medical attention,” stated Blake.

The name of the suspect arrested was not available for release at the time of this article. Blake said additional details would be available tomorrow.

