Felon released on bail after police find him with a gun and drugs in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old convicted felon arrested after he was found to be in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance was released from jail after he posted bail, officials said.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Deputy Bahena and Deputy Phung, with the Victorville Police Department, conducted a vehicle check near Eto Camino Road and Condor Road in Victorville.

The occupant, later identified as Michael Gill, a resident of Adelanto, was at the location smoking marijuana in the vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said, “Gill was found to be in possession of a Polymer 80 handgun, a large-capacity magazine, ammunition, baggies with suspected narcotics, and US currency.”

Gill was arrested on four felony charges: felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Bahena with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.