Felon out on bail arrested on gun and drug charges in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested on firearms and narcotics charges, while out on bail for an unrelated charge.

On October 9, 2021, Deputy Carroll with the Victorville Police Department, spotted a 2021 Nissan Versa which had been reported stolen out of Victorville on October 4th.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Nisqualli Road and Seventh Avenue in Victorville. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle identified as Taj Carter was detained.

Officials said through investigation, it was learned Carter rented the vehicle but was arrested before the vehicle could be returned. It was also learned Carter was out on bail for an unrelated charge.

“An inventory search of the vehicle was conducted and a loaded firearm along with a high-capacity firearm magazine, $15,000 cash, a plastic bag containing approximately half an ounce of suspected cocaine and a plastic bag containing 12 suspected narcotic pills were located in the vehicle,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

(Taj Carter, 23, a resident of Adelanto, was arrested on firearms and narcotics charges, while out on bail. — photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

Carter was arrested without incident and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for HS11370.1(A)-Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, HS11378-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, PC12021.1(B)-Committing a Felony while on Bail, PC29800(A)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm, PC30305(A)(1)-Possession of Ammunition and PC 32310-Possession of a High-Capacity Firearm Magazine.

