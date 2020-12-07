Felon from Victorville arrested during traffic stop in San Bernardino

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon from Victorville was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino after he was found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 9:21 PM, in the area of Highland Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with illegal window tint and made contact with the driver identified as 51-year-old Martin Entler.

According to a news release, Entler was the sole-occupant in the vehicle and did not have a driver’s license. Officers also determined he had an active warrant for his arrest.

“During an inventory search of Entler’s vehicle before it was towed, deputies located three (3) firearms; a .38 special loaded handgun, a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun, and a black short barreled AR-15. All firearms had their serial numbers scratched off,” stated the release.

In addition, deputies located approximately 358 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of clear plastic baggies used for the individual packaging of drugs for sale, three (3) functioning digital scales, and $2,400 in cash.

Entler was booked at Central Detention Center for gun and drug charges, including PC 29800(a)(1), and HS 11378.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy F. Ancona of the Sheriff’s Central Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

