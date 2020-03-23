Felon arrested for firearm possession after attacking his girlfriend in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested again, this time after allegedly kicking, hitting, and pointing a gun at his girlfriend inside her home, officials said.

It happened at about 8:30 am on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the 13700 block of Gobi Court in Victorville.

Deputies from the Victorville station responded to the report of a disturbance that turned physical between the suspect, Jason Walters and his girlfriend, a 45-year-old female.

Through investigation, deputies learned the victim had fought with the suspect about her cell phone.

“Walters became increasingly agitated and began hitting, kicking, and pulling the victim’s hair before brandishing a firearm and pointing it at her. The victim was able to get out of the house, but Walters refused to return her cell phone,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Deputies received information that Walters, a convicted felon, had access to multiple guns at the house.

Walters was detained, and three firearms were located. A records search revealed two of the firearms had been reported stolen out of West Covina.

Walters was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a firearm on a person, carrying a stolen loaded firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

According to public court records, Walters was released on bail and is no longer in custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Aria or Deputy J. Hernandez at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

