Felon Arrested Following Violent Pistol-Whipping Incident in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities apprehended a 42-year-old convicted felon who flagged down and assaulted his neighbor with a gun, resulting in the seizure of multiple firearms.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 20100 block of Piedmont Drive in Apple Valley.

The victim was riding his dirt bike on the street in front of his residence when he was flagged down by his neighbor, Kenny Lattinville, a 42-year-old resident of Apple Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Lattinville allegedly pulled out a handgun and pistol whipped the victim across the face. The victim suffered injuries from the assault, left his bike in the roadway, and ran back to his residence to call 911.”

Lattinville stood in his front yard with a rifle and handgun yelling in the direction of the victim’s residence.

Deputies from the Victor Valley and Apple Valley Stations responded and arrested Lattinville without incident. The victim sustained a visible injury consistent with the alleged assault. A search warrant was authored for Lattinville’s residence. Inside the residence deputies located and seized 17 firearms.

Kenny Lattinville, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in lieu of $140,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Bowman, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





