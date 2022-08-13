Felon arrested after breaking into a car and stealing a Louis Vuitton wallet in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail after he couldn’t resist the urge to break into a car and steal a Louis Vuitton wallet.

It happened on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at about 11:08 am, at a shopping center in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road.

According to the victim, she was at the incident location earlier that morning. She left her Louis Vuitton purse in the car while she entered the food establishment to pick up an order. When she arrived home, she noticed her purse was gone. The purse also contained a Louis Vuitton wallet and $500 in cash.

Through investigation, Deputy Vallejo identified the suspect as a convicted felon, Gabriel Villalobos, a resident of Victorville.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Station served search warrants in the 12000 block of El Dorado Place in Victorville, and the 19000 block of Third Street, in Oro Grande.

During the execution of the warrants, Villalobos was detained, and the victim’s Louis Vuitton purse and wallet were recovered.

Villalobos was transported and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. In addition to the above charge, Villalobos was booked on two misdemeanor warrants.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Vallejo at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.