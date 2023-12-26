FedEx Van Catches Fire on Southbound 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Dec. 26, 2023 — Commuters experienced delays on the southbound 15 freeway in Cajon Pass this Tuesday morning as a FedEx van became fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

The fire took place around 6:15 AM in the center divider near the highway 138 on-ramp, with the fire originating in the engine compartment before spreading to the chassis and brakes, according to CHP logs.

(Photo: Clara Cortes Arellano)

Emergency responders managed to contain the situation by approximately 6:40 AM, but not before the fire caused significant disruption to traffic, due to the closure of the number one and number two lanes.

Traffic began on the I-15 South at Cleghorn Rd, and backed up to CA-138, causing congestion and stopped traffic.

Fortunately, it was confirmed that the fire posed no threat to the surrounding vegetation.

The driver of the FedEx van was reported to have safely exited the vehicle. However, commuters were advised to anticipate delays in the area following the disruption.

Featured Image Photo Credit: Clara Cortes Arellano



