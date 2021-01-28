FBI arrest owner of The Gym in Victorville for his role in U.S. Capitol riot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The owner of The Gym in Victorville, 37-year-old Jacob Lewis, was arrested for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced.

According to a criminal complaint, Lewis told investigators that he traveled from CA to Washington D.C. between January 4-7, 2021 to attend President Trump’s rally on January 6th, and while in attendance he wore a black jacket, red beanie hat, and blue jeans.

In the complaint, “Lewis admitted that following the rally, he walked toward the Capitol, and that he then entered the capitol building with a number of people after it had been breached by others. He stated that he was never told that he could not enter, and that he was “escorted” by the Police in the building. He stated that he did not partake in any violence while he was in the building and that he believed that some individuals involved in agitating were Antifa members in disguise.”

A photo of Jacob Lewis, 37, a resident of Victorville, CA. (Photo courtesy of US District Court for the District of Columbia criminal complaint.)

Lewis posted videos from the Capitol grounds to his personal Instagram and provided authorities temporary access to view his account.

A friend of Lewis tipped-off authorities and reported a conversation in December where Lewis told the friend to “watch what happens to the Capitol on the 6th” according to the complaint. Additionally, Lewis reportedly showed the friend photos of firearms and had previously asked if they could get him ammunition.

The person reported they never saw Lewis with any guns in person and did not hear him make any threats of violence.



Police videos show Lewis walking by the House Wing doors, through the Hall of Columns, through the Crypt and then exiting out of the South Door. (Photo courtesy of US District Court for the District of Columbia criminal complaint.)

A video from the United States Capitol Police showed Lewis breaching the Senate Wing Door. [The] video also showed Lewis walking by the House Wing doors, through the Hall of Columns, through the Crypt, and then exiting out of the South Door, and at no point did he appear to have a police escort.

Lewis was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear virtually on February 10th before a Washington, D.C. court.

Police videos show Lewis walking by the House Wing doors, through the Hall of Columns, through the Crypt and then exiting out of the South Door. (Photo courtesy of US District Court for the District of Columbia criminal complaint.)

In 2020, Lewis made national headlines after publicly defying governor Gavin Newsom’s Covid-19 stay-at-home orders and keeping his gym open. He challenged other business owners to do the same drawing criticism and support from both sides of the table.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.