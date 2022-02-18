Father shot and killed by 33-year-old son in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A father shot and killed by his 33-year-old son in Lucerne Valley was identified as Brian Curtis Probert, Sr.

It happened on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at about 2:47 pm, in the 29900 Block of Exeter Street in Lucerne Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the residence for a report of a deceased male and they located the 56-year-old victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded.

Through investigation, Brian Curtis Probert, Jr., was positively identified as the suspect and detectives located him a few miles from the residence. He was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail.

Investigators did not give a possible motive or additional details into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

(Victim — Brian Curtis Probert, Sr., 56, resident of Lucerne Valley — Facebook)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.