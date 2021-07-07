All News
Father shot and killed by 31-year-old son in Rialto
RIALTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Rialto Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 31-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of his father.
Curtis Booker Jr., a resident of Monrovia, was identified as the suspect in a murder that occurred on Monday, July 5, 2021, in the 400 block of East Chapparal Street.
According to a Rialto PD, at about 11:16 am, dispatch received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim 58-year-old Curtis Booker Sr., a resident of Temple City lying in the front yard of a residence and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Through investigation and witness statements it appears there was a domestic dispute between the two men which escalated when Booker Jr. shot his father and fled the area.
Rialto Police said Booker is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you’ve seen Booker Jr. please call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach him. Detectives are requesting anyone with information about his whereabouts to anonymously report the information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463 or call Sgt. Mills at (909)820-2632 reference case # 932106153.
***Incident Update***
If you have any information please contact the Rialto Police Department (909)820-2550 pic.twitter.com/hNuFj07ObM
— Rialto Police Department (@RialtoPolice) July 5, 2021
