Father arrested for attempted murder after stabbing his son in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old resident of Phelan was arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder after stabbing his adult son.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, at approximately 10:50 am, deputies responded to a 911 call at the Deep Creek riverbed in Apple Valley.

According to the caller, the suspect, Eulalio Uriarte, had stabbed his 25-year-old son.

When deputies arrived, they located the 25-year-old male victim with a puncture wound and laceration to his head. Through the investigation, deputies learned Uriarte also abused his wife causing injuries and forced her to ride in the vehicle with him from their residence to the riverbed.

Eulalio Uriarte was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for attempted murder and kidnapping. Arrest records show his bail is set at $90,000 and he is scheduled for an arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom on May 8, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy V. Stone, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

