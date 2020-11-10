Father and son arrested for attempted murder in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man and his son are being held on a $1 million dollar bail after they were both arrested for attempted murder.

It happened on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at 2:22 am, in the 13000 block of Algonquin Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies were dispatched to a report of shots heard and upon arrival, located 54-year-old Derick McGruder Sr., a resident of Ontario, injured and lying on the floor in a back room.

Deputies learned the 43-year-old male victim, who resides at the location, entered the room, and McGruder Sr. confronted him, pulled out a handgun, and ordered the victim not to move.

“The victim attempted to hit the gun out of the suspect’s hand when he heard a gunshot and felt something graze the top of his head. A physical altercation ensued, and the victim was able to get the gun away from McGruder Sr.,” stated the news release.

Sheriff’s officials said Derick McGruder Jr. , 35, a resident of Compton, was found waiting in a car in the driveway.

McGruder Sr. and McGruder Jr. were arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for Attempt Murder and First-Degree Robbery.

Both men are scheduled to appear at the Victorville Superior Court on November 10, 2020, and are being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Kabluyen and Deputy Ty James at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

