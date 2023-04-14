Fatal vehicle vs train investigation in Oro Grande

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a train in the community of Oro Grande.

It happened at about 8:41 am, on April 14, 2023, in the area of National Trails Highway and Robinson Ranch Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a black or gray Volkswagen bug was on the tracks prior to the crash.

First responders with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and reported they had a confirmed fatality.

BNSF was advised of the investigation and both train service through the area is temporarily halted.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)