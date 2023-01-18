VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia.

Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was driving a Model S Tesla westbound at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Debris scattered across from the point of impact to just west of 5th Avenue where the semi-truck came to rest, dragging the car with it.

(A tire from the Tesla on the northeast corner of Bear Valley Road and Fifth Avenue. Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The impact was so severe, the Tesla tore through the semi’s Mansfield bar and ended up lodged underneath the trailer, lifting up the tires. Witnesses reported the vehicle was traveling at over 100 MPH and they never heard the brakes.

Emergency personnel from the Victorville City Fire Department arrived and pronounced Vieira deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that based on recent statements made by the victim, his last conversations, and the evidence at the scene the deputy and coroner investigator determined it to be intentional.

The semi-driver was not injured. Westbound Bear Valley Road was shut down at 5th Avenue for an unknown duration as authorities investigated.

The coroner’s office recorded Vieira’s cause of death as suicide on a city street.

Anyone could be struggling with suicide.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

