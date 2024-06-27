Fatal Single-Vehicle Roll-Over Crash in Hesperia Claims Life of Los Angeles Man

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on E Avenue, east of Peach Avenue, in the city of Hesperia.

Upon arrival, they found Gerardo Cruz, 54, a resident of Los Angeles, partially ejected from a gray 2001 Honda Accord. Mr. Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “The preliminary investigation showed the Honda was traveling east on E Avenue, east of Peach Avenue, and drove off the south roadway edge. The Honda landed on its roof on a nearby residential property. At this time, it has not been determined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.”

E Avenue was closed in the affected area for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash are urged to contact Deputy E. Harrison or Sergeant B. Motley at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.

