LLANO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:18 p.m. Friday on eastbound Highway 138 just west of Mescal Creek Road in Llano, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Initial reports listed a Toyota Yaris, a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Toyota Tacoma among the vehicles involved. A later entry described the white pickup on its side on the north side of the highway, with other vehicles on the south side.

Callers reported seeing the Silverado swerving between lanes before the crash. The cause of the crash has yet to be confirmed.

By 6:18 p.m., a CHP officer was blocking eastbound traffic at the Highway 138 and Highway 18 split.

The CHP log did not identify the person who died or indicate whether anyone else was injured. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

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