Fatal motorcyle accident in Hesperia shuts down Bear Valley Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal motorcycle accident investigation has prompted authorities to shut down a stretch of Bear Valley Road in Hesperia on Tuesday.

At about 2:51 pm on April 28, 2020, first responders were called to the 14700 block of Bear Valley Road reference a traffic collision involving a motorcycle occupied by two riders.

Upon arrival, they located a black 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a male and female rider down in the eastbound lanes of Bear Valley Road.

The male was transported to an out of area trauma center and the female rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A witness who did not want to be identified told VVNG he did not see the crash but heard what sounded like an earthquake. The witness stated he looked up and saw the female hit the tire of the semi and the driver kept going. The witness wasn’t sure if the driver of the semi even knew what happened. “It’s messed up, I feel really bad for her dad they were just going on a ride.”

The deceased woman is reported to be 17-years-old and the daughter of the male rider.

Sheriff’s officials at the scene said they were looking into the possibility that another vehicle may have been involved but couldn’t confirm and they expected the roadway to remain shut down for several hours while the sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

No other information was available for release and additional details will be updated as they become available. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.

A white van with damage to the rear panel/bumper stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

A pink helmet next to the bike appears to have cracked from the impact. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.