Lanes closed on State Route 138 in Phelan due to fatal crash investigation

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and another was critically injured in a traffic collision on State Route 138 in Phelan Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:49 P.M., at the intersection of Oil Well Road and State Route 138.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the crash involved a blue Dodge sedan and a Silver KIA sedan.

Emergency personnel with the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on scene and located both vehicles with major damage. One person was pronounced deceased on scene, and a second person was listed in critical condition.

Helicopter Air Rescue 306, was requested to land just south of the incident to further transport the critically injured occupant to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The crash was blocking both eastbound lanes of State Route 138 and Cal Trans was requested for a hard closure of the westbound lanes, according to incident logs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

