Fatal Crash on I-15 North Blocks Lanes, One Dead and Another Critically Injured

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A fatal collision occurred on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Baker, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries to another individual, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on the Baker Boulevard offramp, at approximately 1:05 PM. Early reports indicated that a tour bus was struck by a white Dodge Ram.

It was reported that two lanes were blocked as authorities managed the scene. Debris was scattered across the road forcing passing vehicles onto the right shoulder, and causing significant traffic disruptions.

(Photo: Angel Giron)

The CHP confirmed that upon arrival, officers found one person from the Dodge Ram unresponsive. Despite efforts to provide life-saving measures, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed Shane Hernandez, Public Information Officer for the California Highway Patrol – Barstow Area.

Meanwhile, a second victim who suffered critical injuries was in urgent need of medical attention. Two helicopters were called to transport the injured party but ultimately declined due to adverse weather conditions.

Consequently, a ground ambulance rushed the individual to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment.

The identities of the involved parties have not yet been released, and the investigation into the specific circumstances of this fatal collision continues.

(Photo: Angel Giron)

Motorists who witnessed the incident or have any information are encouraged to reach out to the CHP.

Traffic on I-15 experienced considerable delays as cleanup and investigations proceeded through the afternoon, and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes where possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.





(Scroll Down To Comment)