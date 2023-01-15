Fatal crash on I-15 in Victorville near Mojave Drive shuts down freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A fatal crash on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Victorville closed all lanes Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles.

The crash was reported on the southbound 15 freeway near the Mojave Drive offramp, and involved a single vehicle that was driving recklessly prior to the incident, the California Highway Patrol logs reported.

The crash happened at 3:13 p.m., January 15, 2023, and involved a maroon-colored Lexus sedan which sustained major damage during the collision, causing the male driver to be ejected.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The Victorville Fire Department arrived onscene and pronounced the driver deceased from his injuries.

Nearly an hour prior to the incident, witnesses reported the driver cutting in and out of lanes as far back as Field Road and swerving in and out of the slow lane, according to CHP logs.

As of 3:27 p.m., all lanes of traffic were closed for an unknown duration, however, traffic was bypassing through the center divider.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

(The crash shut down the southbound 15 freeway Sunday. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.