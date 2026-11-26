APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least one person died Wednesday night in a three-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s patrol SUV in Apple Valley.

The crash was reported at about 10:25 p.m. on November 25, 2026, along Highway 18 near Wintun Road.

A black BMW sustained major damage and came to rest in the center divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes. An occupant of the BMW was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A silver Toyota Corolla sustained front-end damage and came to a stop along Outer Highway 18. Firefighters evaluated two male occupants of the Corolla at the scene, and both declined medical transport.

The sheriff’s patrol SUV came to rest in the westbound lanes and caught fire. The deputy reportedly got out of the SUV on their own, and the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District reported that at least one person was trapped inside a passenger vehicle and required extensive extrication.

A helicopter landed at the St. Mary Medical Center helipad and airlifted the deputy from there to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Highway 18 was closed in both directions between Tao Road and Pahute Road for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

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