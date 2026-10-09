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Fatal Crash Involving Semi And Jeep Closes Hesperia Road In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:44 am | Oct. 09, 2026 Updated 10:49 am | Oct. 09, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A fatal traffic collision involving a Double Eagle semi-truck and a white 2019 Jeep Compass was reported early Friday morning in Victorville.

The crash happened on October 9, 2026, at about 2:50 a.m. on Hesperia Road, north of Nisqualli Road and south of Ottawa Street.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Gloria Orejel, the male driver of the Jeep Compass was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

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As of 10 a.m., Hesperia Road remained closed between Green Tree Boulevard and Nisqualli Road for the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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(Photo by Mike Morales)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:44 am | Oct. 09, 2026 Updated 10:49 am | Oct. 09, 2026
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