UPDATE: Semi-Truck Driver Lost Control Before Fatal Crash On Palmdale Road In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 71-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck lost control, crossed into the westbound lane of Palmdale Road and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado in Adelanto, according to a written statement from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The fatal collision was reported at approximately 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, on Palmdale Road, also known as State Route 18, east of Richardson Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies determined during the investigation that the 60-year-old driver of the semi-truck was traveling eastbound when he lost control and swerved into the westbound lane, where the semi collided with the Silverado.

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The woman driving the Silverado was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name was not included in the statement.

The semi-truck driver was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

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Photos from the scene show catastrophic damage to the dark blue 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, including extensive destruction to the front and passenger compartment. The tractor-trailer, which had BHC Trucking LLC displayed on the side of the cab, also sustained significant front-end damage.

Both vehicles came to rest off the north side of Palmdale Road, along the westbound side of the highway in the desert. Debris from the collision was scattered across the roadway and surrounding area.

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Palmdale Road/SR-18 was closed in both directions between Richardson Road/White Road and Aster Road during the fatal crash investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision and is seeking witnesses.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip or submit information through the reporting page provided by the Sheriff’s Department: anonymous reporting page.

(Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with additional information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.)

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