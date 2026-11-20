CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least one person died Friday morning in a crash involving two pickup trucks and a big rig on State Route 138 west of Lone Pine Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2026, in the westbound lanes of Highway 138. According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, one of the pickup trucks was wedged between the big rig’s tractor and trailer.

Officers reported that one person was trapped and unresponsive and that another person was under the big rig. The logs classified the crash as a fatality and show the coroner was requested at 4:18 a.m.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:21 a.m. Both directions of Highway 138 were closed, with the eastbound closure at Hess Road. Dispatch logs also noted that vehicle fluids had spilled onto the roadway and shoulder.

Westbound lanes reopened at 8:50 a.m., with traffic diverted onto the right shoulder around the scene. Eastbound lanes reopened at 8:54 a.m., with traffic also diverted around the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person who died after notifying next of kin.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

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