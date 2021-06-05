One person killed in Lucerne Valley crash involving car, semi on SR-247

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic collision on SR-247 in Lucerne Valley left one person dead Saturday morning.

It happened on June 5th at 7:54 am., near Lake Street and involved a four-door sedan and a semi.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and pronounced the driver of the sedan deceased at the scene.

The coroner will respond and identify the person killed and release the identity pending notification of next of kin.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available. The California Highway Patrol is handling the traffic collision investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.