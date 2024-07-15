Fatal Collision Involving Propane Truck Shuts Down State Route 247 in Johnson Valley

JOHNSON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County firefighters responded to a fatal head-on traffic collision involving a passenger vehicle and a truck with propane tanks that exploded on State Route 247 near Rattlesnake Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 pm on Monday, July 15, 2024, near the community of Lucerne Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the head-on collision involved a Ferrellgas truck transporting propane canisters and a passenger vehicle. The impact caused an explosion, with both of the vehicles catching fire.

(Photo: San Bernardino County Fire)

Upon arrival, SB County firefighters found the passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames, and multiple propane tanks on the truck had exploded prior to their arrival.

County Fire said two patients were transported by ground ambulance to a trauma center, and one was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 247 is closed in both directions for an unknown duration, however, traffic is being diverted east and westbound through the desert. A Ferrellgas representative responded to the scene and assisted with securing the other tanks and any possible leaks.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

(Photo: San Bernardino County Fire)





