 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Collision at La Mesa and Amethyst Roads in Victorville Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 21, 2024 | 10:10 amLast Updated: July 21, 2024 | 10:13 am
Fatal Traffic Collision at La Mesa and Amethyst Roads in Victorville Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed, and another was airlifted with critical injuries following a traffic collision.

The incident occurred around 1:47 am on July 21, 2024, at the intersection of La Mesa and Amethyst Roads in Victorville.

A blue 2002 Ford Ranger overturned and landed on the grass at Liberty Elementary School. Emergency personnel responded and performed CPR on a male occupant who was outside the vehicle.

The other vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Camry, sustained major rear-end damage and stopped in the roadway facing west on La Mesa Road.

The area around the accident scene was closed for several hours. Around 6:00 am, the coroners arrived to retrieve the body from the overturned vehicle.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

More Local News
fatal accident at La Mesa and Amethyst Road in Victorville
fatal accident at La Mesa and Amethyst Road in Victorville
fatal accident at La Mesa and Amethyst Road in Victorville

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 21, 2024 | 10:10 amLast Updated: July 21, 2024 | 10:13 am

More Local News

Deputies Seek Public's Help to Identify and Located Strong Arm Robbery Suspect

Strong-Arm Robbery at Bravo Burgers in Adelanto; Suspect Sought by Deputies

July 20, 2024
Stand-off at Victorville Gas Station Ends Peacefully with Suspect’s Arrest

Stand-off at Victorville Gas Station Ends Peacefully with Suspect’s Arrest

July 20, 2024
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on the NB 15 in the Cajon Pass

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on the NB 15 in the Cajon Pass

July 19, 2024

Vista Fire Scorches 2,936 Acres, Now 79% Contained

July 18, 2024
Back to top button