Collision at La Mesa and Amethyst Roads in Victorville Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed, and another was airlifted with critical injuries following a traffic collision.

The incident occurred around 1:47 am on July 21, 2024, at the intersection of La Mesa and Amethyst Roads in Victorville.

A blue 2002 Ford Ranger overturned and landed on the grass at Liberty Elementary School. Emergency personnel responded and performed CPR on a male occupant who was outside the vehicle.

The other vehicle, a black 2021 Toyota Camry, sustained major rear-end damage and stopped in the roadway facing west on La Mesa Road.

The area around the accident scene was closed for several hours. Around 6:00 am, the coroners arrived to retrieve the body from the overturned vehicle.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)