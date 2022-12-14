Fatal Bus Rollover Crash on 15 Freeway prompts 5 helicopters to land; 1 dead several critical

UNINCORPORATED BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A fatal bus rollover crash that prompted an overnight freeway closure, left one person dead and several others injured.

It happened at 11:32 pm near mile marker 126 on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Rasor Road, in an unincorporated area in San Bernardino County, on December 13, 2022.

The California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a 50-plus occupant passenger bus on its wheels, off the right shoulder of the freeway, scanner traffic reported.

Emergency workers declared the scene a mass casualty incident (MCI), which is an incident where the number of patients exceeds the number of healthcare resources available.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, 7 people were critically injured, and several others had minor injuries.

A total of 5 helicopters were requested, and several ambulances responded.

The total number of passengers on the bus during the collision is unknown at this time.

A SIG Alert was issued at 12:49 a.m. notifying commuters of a full road closure on the southbound freeway where the crash occurred. At 2 am, the freeway was reopened, with the #2 lane remaining closed, CHP logs reported

No further details were immediately available.

