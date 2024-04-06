Fatal Accident on I-15 in Victorville: Vehicle Ignites After Crashing into Bridge

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vehicle was engulfed in flames following a collision with a bridge on the northbound I-15 Freeway near Stoddard Wells Road Friday night.

The crash was reported at around 7:53 PM, April 5, 2024, which resulted in at least one person dead and two others critically injured, per scanner traffic.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the vehicle struck the bridge and overturned, catching fire.

Prior to the fire department’s involvement, both CHP officers and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies had arrived at the location, finding the burning pickup truck fully engulfed in flames, and a deceased male partially ejected from the vehicle.

CHP requested a hard closure of the affected lanes, dealing with the significant danger of the expanding fire., However, the fire was fully extinguished at about 8:30 PM. That’s when firefighters discovered at least two more critically injured inside the vehicle.

Two helicopters were requested to land at nearby hospitals to transport the victims to out-of-area trauma centers.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. However, there had been reports of the vehicle involved displaying pre-crash erratic behavior.

As of 9: 10 PM, the I-15 North at Stoddard Wells Rd (South) was backed up to Palmdale Road. Drivers in the area can expect delays up to one hour. No further details were immediately available for release.





