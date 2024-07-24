Fatal Accident on 15 Southbound in Barstow Wednesday Morning

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal accident occurred early Wednesday morning on the Southbound 15 freeway in Barstow.

It happened at about 6:06 am, on July 24, 2024, north of the Rasor Road offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a gray Mercedes was reported in a ditch, with the driver trapped. It was observed that the vehicle was overturned and resting on its roof.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and confirmed that it was a solo vehicle accident, with the driver deceased upon arrival.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner was notified. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)