Fast-moving brush fire near the I-15 freeway and Lytle Creek grows to 100+ acres

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fast-moving brush fire burning near the 15 freeway has jumped from 10 acres to 100 acres and prompted evacuations for the mountain community of Lytle Creek.

The fire dubbed the “South Incident” was reported at about 1:27 pm, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the area of Lytle Creek and Duncan Canyon Roads.

The fire is burning in medium to heavy fuels and is established on the north side of Lytle Creek Road and is posing a threat to residential structures, commercial buildings, and high tension power lines.

The community of Lytle Creek is under evacuation and at least one home in the 9600 block of Lytle Creek Road has burned. CalFireBDU said the winds are presenting a challenge to fire containment which remains at 0%.

At 2:40 pm, firefighters reported the fire had crossed over Lytle Creek to the east, north of Glen Helen Parkway.

The I-15 freeway is not currently being affected by the fire or the smoke. The NB and SB Sierra Avenue ramps are currently closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Update @ 6:30 PM – the fire is now at 500 acres, 0% containment. 600 structures threatened, 1000 residents under evacuation. 1 firefighter transported with a minor injury. Continued threat to high voltage transmission lines.



UPDATE @ 3:55 PM — The fire is now at 300 acres with 0% containment. The fire is moving west of Sierra and north along Lytle Creek Rd. Evacuation orders west of Sierra and south of the Lytle Creek ranger station.

UPDATE @ 3:50 PM — The Devore Animal Shelter is being used to house evacuated animals. Southbound traffic remains light, however, northbound is jammed through the area.

UPDATE: As of 3:13 pm, the fire has grown to over 200 acres.

(Photo — Calfire BDU)

(photo San Bernardino County Fire)

(A house burning along the 15 freeway in Fontana. Photo by Evie F.)