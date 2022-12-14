Family stranded on an unmaintained dirt road rescued by deputies in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station helped locate a family that was stuck on a dirt road, officials said.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:48 pm, deputies received a 911 call from a stranded motorist.

“According to the caller, he got his car stuck while trying to drive the unmaintained dirt roads from Lucerne Valley to Big Bear with his wife and 9-month-old baby,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials said that deputies A. Schwingel and J. Guzman were already familiar with the back roads in the area and drove as far as they could.

“Once the roads were no longer passable, they walked the remainder of the way until they located the family. Deputies escorted the family back to their patrol car and transported them to a local hotel where they could stay for the night.

The vehicle had to be left on the trail and information was provided to an off-road recovery unit for removal.

