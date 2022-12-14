All News
Family stranded on an unmaintained dirt road rescued by deputies in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station helped locate a family that was stuck on a dirt road, officials said.
On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:48 pm, deputies received a 911 call from a stranded motorist.
“According to the caller, he got his car stuck while trying to drive the unmaintained dirt roads from Lucerne Valley to Big Bear with his wife and 9-month-old baby,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Sheriff’s officials said that deputies A. Schwingel and J. Guzman were already familiar with the back roads in the area and drove as far as they could.
“Once the roads were no longer passable, they walked the remainder of the way until they located the family. Deputies escorted the family back to their patrol car and transported them to a local hotel where they could stay for the night.
The vehicle had to be left on the trail and information was provided to an off-road recovery unit for removal.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News7 days ago
Deadly 3-car crash shuts down Mariposa Road in Hesperia Wednesday
-
All News4 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News7 days ago
Areas of frost after midnight, and chance of rain possible Saturday through Monday in the Victor Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions
-
15 freeway5 days ago
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon