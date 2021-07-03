Family searching for missing young couple from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley mother is asking the community for prayers and help in finding her daughter and boyfriend missing now for two days.

Michelle Edwards, a VVNG member, posted and said Sophia Edwards and Ethan Manzano were last seen leaving Newcomb’s Ranch at 1:30 pm, on Thursday, July 1st.

The couple was last seen driving along Highway 2 in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender. According to Michelle, they were heading home to Apple Valley. “Sheriffs say that they got a ping off a cell tower in Wrightwood…so we know that they made it off the mountain.”

(Facebook — Sophie Edwards)

Michelle said Ethan did not show up at work Thursday night, and Sophia did not show up at her work on Friday morning. “We were supposed to be helping them load up and move to Colorado today. We have not heard anything from them.”

Sophia Edwards is 19, has red hair, green eyes, and is 5’3”, 95 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Newcombs Ranch t-shirt with Docs. Ethan Manzano is 20, has brown hair, brown eyes, 5’3”, 120 lbs. he was last seen wearing a Newcombs Ranch t-shirt, blue jeans, and low-cut converse.

“To everyone out there…I thank you so very much for all your help, and prayers. This is incredibly hard. We feel that this couldn’t possibly be real. I so appreciate you all, and the law enforcement and rescue teams involved. They have been nothing but kind and working hard to do what they can,” stated Michelle in her post.

(Facebook — Ethan Manzano)

(The missing couple are possibly driving in a 2007 Isuzu Ascender — Facebook)

(They both were wearing grey Newcombe Ranch t-shirts — Facebook)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who has seen the young couple is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001 or Jeremey Edwards at 951-323-8320.

