Family searching for missing man in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto family is asking for the public’s help in finding their loved one.

Eddie Reveles, 42, was last seen at about noon on January 17, 2022, on Bellflower Street.

Eddie’s wife Christie spoke with VVNG and said he left for a walk and never returned. ‘We filed a missing person report already but still no sign of him,” she stated.

(Eddie and his wife Christie — courtesy photo)

Eddie is described as a Native American with a braid. He was wearing green pants, a black jacket, a black beanie, and gray shoes.

Christie said he has no health problems and is not the type of person to disappear. “We are worried and he has 8 children at home,” stated Christie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eddie Reveles is asked to contact Deputy N. Franco with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6811 and reference case #242200113.

